Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,300 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 704,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $157,960,000 after purchasing an additional 117,776 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

