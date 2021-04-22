Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 617,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 56,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

