Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

