Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.