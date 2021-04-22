Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

