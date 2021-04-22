Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 280,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

