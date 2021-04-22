Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,101,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

