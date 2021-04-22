Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 223,503 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.