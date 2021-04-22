Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $3.42 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

