Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

