Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.14 and a 52-week high of $328.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.