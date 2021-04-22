Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.14 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

