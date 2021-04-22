Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

