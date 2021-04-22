Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

HRI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $23,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

