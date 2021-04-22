Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

