Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.00. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $668.10 million, a PE ratio of 143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.