Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.00. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $668.10 million, a PE ratio of 143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
