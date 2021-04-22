Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.50. 5,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,190. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.67 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.