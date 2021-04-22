Heritage Way Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 664,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

