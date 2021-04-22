Heritage Way Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

