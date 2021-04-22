Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,377. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $135.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

