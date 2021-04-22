Heritage Way Advisors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $137.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

