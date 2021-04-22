Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.84. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $291.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

