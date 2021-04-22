Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NKE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.44. 167,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

