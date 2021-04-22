Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 32,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 54,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. 162,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

