Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 392,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.