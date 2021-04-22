HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $5.51 million and $53,137.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

