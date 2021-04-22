HeroNode Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $723,122.39 and approximately $46.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

