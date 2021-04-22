Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 300253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

