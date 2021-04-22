High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Trading 42% Lower Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and $1.70 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

