Hilltop (HTH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilltop (NYSE: HTH) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Hilltop is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Hilltop is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hilltop had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Hilltop had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Hilltop had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Hilltop had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Hilltop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Further, the company's restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. Nevertheless, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero rates, remains a major concern and will likely hurt the top line. Also, mounting costs mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,768. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

