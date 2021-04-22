Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

