Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

