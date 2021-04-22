Hive (HIVE) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $199.12 million and $36.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,768,208 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

