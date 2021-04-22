HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.16.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.