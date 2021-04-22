HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009 over the last three months. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

