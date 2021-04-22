Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $105.23 million and $2.25 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,812,475,088 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

