Holo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $409.96 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $409.96 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

