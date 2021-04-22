Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HOMB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Arkansas Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $715,000. Fenimore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management now owns 90,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

