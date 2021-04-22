Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.67. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 700 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In related news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

