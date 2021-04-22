Homeros Price Tops $0.0588 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $30.27 million and $4.86 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

