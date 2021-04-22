Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $16,040.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.90 or 0.01046332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00667991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.92 or 0.99375934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

