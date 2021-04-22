Honest Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $22,418.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00983621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.29 or 1.00140561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00624457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

