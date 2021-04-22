Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.35. 36,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

