HOQU (HQX) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 9% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $500,956.48 and $32,114.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

