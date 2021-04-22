Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 62.1% Lower This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

