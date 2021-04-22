Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.49

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 7128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

