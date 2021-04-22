Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

HBMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.