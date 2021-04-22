HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Alex White Acquires 388,839 Shares

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) insider Alex White purchased 388,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,660.68 ($33,329.06).

Alex White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HRL alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Alex White purchased 787,248 shares of HRL stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,895.26 ($66,353.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

HRL Holdings Limited provides various environmental and laboratory services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers asbestos and hazardous materials management; property contamination testing and work place drug testing; environmental testing; and on-site testing and monitoring services, as well as environmental and property management software solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.