Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,497,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $189.94 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.