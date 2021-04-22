HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $27.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.16. The company had a trading volume of 573,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.83. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.11 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

