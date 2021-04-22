Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $17.32. Hudson Global shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 9,507 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Insiders have bought 13,196 shares of company stock valued at $211,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.