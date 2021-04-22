Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 272,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 208,334 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 331,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $23,412,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

